Eight mediapersons booked for allegedly assaulting Telangana officials at liquor party

The case against the mediapersons comes after the police booked the government officials for violating lockdown rules and organising the party.

Coronavirus Crime

Eight mediapersons have been accused of allegedly forcibly entering a revenue guesthouse in Telangana and assaulting a few officials present there. They have been booked on the charge of rioting and violating the Epidemic Diseases Act for flouting the ongoing lockdown norms.

The incident took place on the night of April 13, Monday, when the mediapersons allegedly entered the revenue guesthouse in Madhira town of Khammam district.

A group of officials â€” Tahsildar, Extension Officer of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, a government doctor and also the sub-jailor (who subsequently filed the complaint against the media persons) â€” were allegedly having a â€˜liquor partyâ€™ at the guest house when the mediapersons entered the premises.

The next day, on April 14 (Tuesday), the government officials were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly violating the ongoing lockdown norms and organising the party. They were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever willfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act. The sub-jailor was also placed under suspension after an FIR (first information report) was registered against him.

However, the following day, on April 15 (Wednesday), the sub-jailor, in turn, filed a complaint against the mediapersons, based on which a case was registered against the latter. They were accused of not maintaining social distancing norms and coming into the guest house as a mob, police said.

An investigating official told PTI that the eight mediapersons allegedly argued with the government officials and one of them allegedly pushed and abused the sub-jailor, besides pulling off his mask and confining the doctor to a bathroom.

The sub-jailor also stated that when he tried to rescue the doctor, the mediapersons allegedly restrained him. The sub-jailor stated that after he came out of the guesthouse, he was allegedly chased and attacked, but managed to escape.

With PTI inputs