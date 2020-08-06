Eight killed in fire at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the fire.

A blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat has left eight COVID-19 patients dead, a fire brigade official said on Thursday. The victims include five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the official said.

The fire broke out around 3.30 am on Thursday, he said. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said. Shrey Hospital has been sealed.

"Eight coronavirus patients admitted in the ICU ward of Shrey Hospital have died due to the fire, which has been doused," said an official of the Ahmedabad Fire Department. Primary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, police said.

"Forensic experts have arrived at the site for a detailed investigation," said Assistant Commissioner of Police L B Zala.

Shrey Hospital is among the around 60 private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, who reached the spot soon after the fire broke out, said an electric short circuit led to the blaze, which spread in the ICU ward within minutes. Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi also reached the spot and assured a thorough probe into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths and said that he has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about the situation.

“Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who have lost their lives.

“Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The Chief Minister has ordered for a report within three days, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

With 1,073 new coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reached 66,777 on Wednesday. The number of deceased has gone up to 2,557, an official said.

