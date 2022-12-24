Eight dead as van carrying Sabarimala pilgrims falls into 40-foot gorge

The vehicle, carrying pilgrims back to their hometown in Tamil Naduâ€™s Andipatti, crashed onto a penstock pipe carrying water to Tamil Nadu on the Kumily-Cumbum route.

At least eight people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on Friday, December 23. The people were returning from Sabarimala in Kerala to their home town in Tamil Naduâ€™s Andipatti when the accident occured near Kumily. District Collector KV Muralidharan informed that two persons who were injured during the accident were admitted to hospital. Reports state that a minor boy was among the deceased.

According to reports, the driver of the van lost control while navigating a hairpin turn, and fell into a 40-foot gorge. The vehicle crashed onto a penstock pipe carrying water to Tamil Nadu on the Kumily-Cumbum route. Of the 10 people in the van, seven died on the spot and one died while being transported to the hospital. Two others, including a child, were injured and are said to be in a serious condition. Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene to rescue the injured and investigate the accident. The Kumily police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

Earlier in December, four people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district. The victims were from Krishna districtâ€™s Pedana mandal and were returning home from a pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The accident occurred near Jampani village in Vemuru mandal when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned.