Eight arrested in disproportionate assets case against ACP Malkajgiri in Hyderabad

Four persons forged documents to sell 1,960 square yards of government land, while four others bought the land.

news Crime

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Telangana police on Friday arrested eight persons in connection with the Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Y Narasimha Reddy's disproportionate assets case. Four of those arrested are persons who sold government land near Madhapur Cyber towers and four others who co-owned the property along with the ACPs wife.

About 1,960 square yards of land registered in the name of the ACPs wife, Y Manga and four others near Madhapur Cyber towers in Hyderabad were government land, said the ACB in a statement to the press on Friday. The land is on the prohibitory list under section 22-A (a) of the Registrations Act 1908 and belonged to the government. The land was allocated to APICC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation), HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) and other government organisations, but was illegally sold off.

The ACB arrested four persons, G Sajjan Goud, P Thirupathi Reddy, Y Chandrasekhar, A Jaipal â€” accusing them of forging documents and sharing the government-owned land. These persons got the land registered in their names without mentioning survey numbers and shared the land among themselves by dividing it into 490 square yards each.

They had claimed that the land belonged to their fathers and provided fake house numbers and tax identification numbers. Those accused in the case then later sold the land to the ACP, his wife and four others.

ACP Narasimha purchased the land in 2018 for Rs 80 lakh (Rs 20 lakh per plot) under his wifeâ€™s name and four others- Madhukar Sri Ram, Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Karimnagar, B Chandra Reddy, a realtor, B Ramesh, a realtor, and A Srinivasa Reddy, a contractor. The market value of the property is Rs 50 crore, all the accused were produced before the ACB magistrate for judicial remand.

The accused ACP had also allegedly availed the Rythu Bandhu scheme illegally, claimed the ACB. The tainted officer had submitted his non-agriculture and residential plots as agricultural lands for the purpose. The ACB will request the court for permission to take Narasimha into custody for four days from Monday, reported The New Indian Express.

The ACB on September 24 carried out searches across 25 locations spanning the two Telugu states to unearth disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore owned by Y Narasimha Reddy.

During the searches, ACB found 55 acres of agricultural land at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh; four plots measuring 1,960 square yards in front of Cyber Towers, Madhapur in Hyderabad; two other house plots; one commercial G+3 building at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad; two houses; Rs 15 lakh in cash; two bank lockers; investment in real estate and other businesses.

The ACB has urged people to contact toll-free number 1064 in case of demand of bribe by any employee of the Police Department.