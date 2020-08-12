Kerala is concerned about the changes in the Economic Impact Assessment (EIA) Draft 2020 related to mining and quarrying permits, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said, warning that it will have far-reaching adverse consequences for the state.

He urged that environmental clearance should be required when mining or quarrying activities are permitted on more than two hectares while the existing norms will continue for small quarries of less than two hectares.

“In the case of B1 medium category, environmental clearance is required for permitting mining and quarrying in an area exceeding five hectares to one hundred hectares. That limit should be brought down from five hectares to two hectares,” he told media adding that the state cannot agree with many of the recommendations of the EIA 2020.

The state informed its stance to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Tuesday.

“The draft will have far-reaching and adverse effects on our state and a final decision should be reached only after more exhaustive discussions with all parties concerned. In addition to this, some changes are required based on the particular circumstances of the state. This should be examined and be factored in”, he said.

He has also expressed concern over the reduction in the time allowed for public hearings before approving projects to 20 days in the new draft notification. “Such a short period of time is not enough in many places,” he said adding that it should be retained at the earlier 30 days.

The state also urged that the District Environmental Impact Assessment Committees that used to conduct detailed inspections before approving small projects, to be retained.

“These committees play a crucial role in handling applications at the state level. The committees are being exempted from the EIA draft notification and the state wants to retain them,” Pinarayi said.