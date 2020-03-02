EFLU students in Hyderabad attempt to join anti-CAA meet, authorities lock campus gates

All three gates of the university were reportedly locked to prevent the students from going outside at around 3 pm on Sunday.

Students of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Sunday said that they were stopped from stepping outside their campus and alleged that university officials locked their gates from outside.

The students said that with their actions, the police prevented them from joining a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Moazzamjahi market in Hyderabad.

The administration of the university said that the police had informed them about the protest being planned, and said that students who were planning to participate in the protest could 'aggravate' the situation.

The EFLU students gathered at the gate and raised slogans against the police and the administration for their move. Some of the students also climbed over the gate in a show of protest.

The police left a little after 4.30 pm after making it clear that the protest meeting did not have permission from the authorities.

Universities in Hyderabad including Osmania University (OU), the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) have been staging multiple protests against the CAA and the NRC, over the last few weeks.

Earlier this week, the Students' Union in MANUU had given a call to boycott the classes and internal exams, condemning the violence in Delhi that has left several people dead.

The students' union demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Misha for his speeches, which allegedly led to riots in several parts of North-east Delhi.

Flash protests have also broken out in Hyderabad, over the Delhi violence. Last week, candle-light protests were held at Tolichowki, Seven Tombs Road, King Koti and Yakutpura.

