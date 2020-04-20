Efforts made to undermine Kerala govt's achievements in COVID-19 battle: CM

Referring to the data collection charge levelled by the opposition parties, CM Pinarayi said some were engaged in slandering the state government.

news Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday alleged that efforts were being made to undermine the achievements of the state government in its fight against Covid-19 and said that he was "ignoring" them as it was not the time for controversies.

The Opposition Congress has been raising allegations that a US-based company had been entrusted with the data regarding people under observation for COVID-19 in the state, in violation of fundamental rights.

Read: Explained: Allegations against Kerala govt on privacy breach of COVID-19 patients

"Many developed nations are in awe of the achievements of Kerala in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic. This is the specialty of Kerala model," Pinarayi said.

Referring to the data collection charge levelled by the opposition parties, Pinarayi said that some were engaged in slandering the state government.

"Those who think that the government should not have a reputation for effectively handling the coronavirus outbreak are engaged in slandering the state government.

It has happened before, it's happening now also. This is not the time to go behind controversies. People are watching and they will evaluate," the CM said in his weekly interactive programme 'Naam munnott'.

He added that he has decided to ignore such controversies.

The ward-level committees, set up by the government for the anti-coronavirus fight, was collecting information of those in home isolation, elderly persons and those at the risk of the disease using a questionnaire in this regard.

The Congress had questioned the government for entrusting a US company with the data which might then misuse it. The IT Department came out with a detailed explanation first in the form of a press release and later released all the documents including the agreement with the company on the government website. The government said that the company, run by a Malayali, was offering the service for free and that there was a non-disclosure certificate signed between them, so there was no risk of breach of privacy. However, the claims were further questioned by the Opposition.