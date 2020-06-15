Edtech startup Edvizo raises $150k in seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures

Edvizo intends to utilise these funds to strengthen the technical & sales team, along with acquiring more users and expanding to more cities.

Bengaluru-based Edvizo, an early stage edtech startup, has raised over $150k in seed round from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The company has raised their first institutional investment while IPV has closed their 8th investment in the last 60 days, since the coronavirus outbreak started.

Edvizo acts as an online marketplace to search, compare and enrol in the best institutes for competitive exam preparation. It enables coaching institutes to get more students through their platform thereby helping them reduce their expenses on marketing and branding and invest more in acquiring top teaching talent. Edvizo claims it has associated with 2650 institutes already, along with over 50,000 registrations on their platform. Edvizo intends to utilise these funds to strengthen the technical & sales team, along with acquiring more users and expanding to more cities.

Ravi Nishant, Founder & CEO, Edvizo says,“We are excited to work with IPV to continue building and rolling out our ed-tech platform at another level. Since the education sector is undergoing an enormous transformation due to the COVID-19 lockdown, most of the institutes are currently facing a lot of difficulties from conducting online classes to getting students for their new session. We are trying to tap into this opportunity.”

IPV has been investing in startups in sectors like healthtech, edtech, delivery, physical distancing tech to help companies working in these areas scale up and eventually create a large scale impact for helping people in managing the COVID situation.

Vinay Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, IPV, said, “Most edtech startups are going after the school, universities or directly to students kind of a market. But the coaching institute market is an untapped opportunity which Edvizo seems to be capitalising on quite well. Their understanding of the market, pain points faced by the coaching institutes and application of tech in solving those issues has put them in the market very well. We are happy to back an already profitable business model, being run by a passionate founding team. We look to support the business in its growth journey.”

Edvizo plans to enhance its tech prowess to continuously improve data quality which would help them on-board credible institutes. The company currently has a layered process to filter an institute and bring it on-board. Institutes are onboarded post personal visits and checks & balances, guaranteeing authenticity and building trust among the users.

In India, more than 71 million students take help of private coaching and tuitions, pursuing mainstream education system parallelly. A Google-KPMG report mentions that the current size of private coaching industry in India stands at $40 billion, along with a record growth rate of 35%. Edvizo hopes to tap into this potential market with their current and upcoming offerings.