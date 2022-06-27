‘Edavela Babu should apologise for calling AMMA a club’: Ganesh Kumar

The actor-politician had taken a different stance five years ago when Dileep, a popular actor in Kerala, was accused in the 2017 actor assault case.

Longtime secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A.) Edavela Babu had surprised a lot of people by calling the organisation a ‘club’ during a press conference on Sunday, June 26. A day later, actor and politician KB Ganesh Kumar told the media that the A.M.M.A was not a club, but a registered charitable organisation that was meant to work for the welfare of its members and struggling old artistes among other social work. Wondering what prompted his colleague to make this remark, Ganesh said that as long as the A.M.M.A. had not changed its original purpose, Edavela Babu should withdraw his statement and apologise to its members as well as the public.

Ganesh Kumar’s statement raises a few questions regarding the earlier camaraderie of its members, which was on display during the time when Dileep, a popular actor, was charged as an accused in the 2017 actor assault case in Kerala. At the time, Ganesh had criticised the association’s decision to expel Dileep, and even blamed another actor for it. However, five years later, he seems to have different ideas on how persons accused of heinous crimes should be treated. Ganesh reportedly said that Vijay Babu, actor and producer who has recently been accused of sexually assaulting a woman actor, should resign from the A.M.M.A.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, the MLA of Pathanapuram said, “The executive committee should make two things clear: whether the organisation is a club, and what they are doing about Vijay Babu’s case.” He also said that the organisation ignores certain letters written by its members, citing actor Shammi Thilakan, against whom A.M.M.A. reportedly plans to take action. “I am saying A.M.M.A. should continue as A.M.M.A.,” he said.

Ganesh said he was shocked to see Edavela Babu come out in support of an accused man (Vijay Babu) and claim that Vijay Babu has membership in seven clubs and A.M.M.A. was his eighth. “Respected president Mohanlal and Edavela Babu should make it clear if there is any change in the organisation’s character, and whether it has become a club which has bars and where you can play cards. If it has become a club, then I will resign from it,” he added.