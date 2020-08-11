'Edappadi Palaniswami is our CM candidate' : Minister Rajenthra Balaji tweets

The state assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are looming closer and the AIADMK is already clearing the field to make its Chief Ministerial candidate known. Tamil Nadu state Milk and Dairy development department minister KT Rajenthra Balaji dismissed any speculation in this regard and stated on Tuesday that Edappadi Palaniswami will continue to be the party's candidate for Chief Minister.

In a tweet from the Minister's official account, he has stated that Edappadi will always be the Chief Minister. He further adds that 'we will set the target and meet on the field, Edappadi will be at the forefront, we will form a team and we will win, 2021 is ours'.

Edappadi Palaniswami took over as the Chief Minister of the state in 2017, after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed away due to health complications. His rise to power saw multiple hurdles, right from a rebellion by O Panneerselvam to having to cut off VK Sasikala from the AIADMK, to keep the party united.

The Chief Minister is currently engaged in COVID-19 relief work across the state. He is largely perceived as a leader who could keep the party together despite political challenges. He also managed to bring O Panneerselvam back into the party's fold and made him the Deputy Chief Minister.

However, his government and his leadership have been under scrutiny for alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency. There were also several allegations of corruption against his ministers.

As far as the upcoming elections are concerned, the AIADMK has increased the number of party districts to 67, named 29 new district secretaries and 11 organisation secretaries. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister reportedly held discussion for almost three hours in July to deliberate the appointments. The party's Information Technology wing has been spurred into action and is looking to increase its strength to 70,000 by the end of August.