'Edappadi K Palaniswami will be next Tamil Nadu CM': Minister declares

The AIADMK has said that it will announce its Chief Ministerial candidate on October 7 amid an internal rift in the party.

news Politics

The rift in the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu for choosing a Chief Ministerial candidate seems to have widened, with Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan creating a stir by saying that the upcoming government will be helmed by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The Minister has mentioned that Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the Chief Minister, against the backdrop of the AIADMK announcing that the Chief Ministerial candidate will be announced on October 7.

The AIADMK executive committee convened a meeting earlier this week and said that the party will announce the Chief Minister candidate on October 7 following a rift between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam.

On Wednesday, Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan said, “On October 7, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will announce the Chief Ministerial candidate. There is no competition or problem. Next rule is by AIADMK and the next CM is Edappadi K Palaniswami.”

The statement of Dindigul Sreenivasan did not go well with a faction of AIADMK members.

Former MLA JCD Prabhakar, after meeting Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “He is a senior member of the party and has held an important role in the party. I consider his statement at this period to be wrong. The party coordinator and deputy party coordinator have said that no one should give their opinion on the next CM candidate or give press conferences. I am a person who obeys the party so I do not like to say more on this.”

The statement by Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan came a few hours after Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar met the press on Wednesday morning and said that there is no place for a split in AIADMK.

“Deputy CM is a coordinator of the party so he is conducting consultations with party members on the issue. What is wrong with that? There is no relation with the meeting, split and the party meeting. This is 100% true,” said Jayakumar.