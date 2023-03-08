ED summons BRS MLC Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case

The notice to Kavitha came even as the ED arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who represented the South Group.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoâ€™s daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla, in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. The ED has summoned Kavitha to appear before it on Thursday, March 9. According to reports, Kavitha has been asked to depose before the ED in its office in Delhi.

The notice to Kavitha came even as the ED arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai on Tuesday. This is the 11th arrest made by the ED in the case. Pillai was representing the South Group, which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that were allegedly used in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. The South Group is controlled by Kavitha, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy, among others. Kavitha was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case in December 2022, however, she rejected the allegations and sued the BJP leaders who made the accusations.

The ED, in its remand report, reportedly alleged that Kavitha and a partner had a 65% stake in Indo Spirits, which is involved in the scam. Kavitha allegedly held the stake through proxies against whom action was taken, the report said.

Meanwhile, the ED questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was jailed in connection with the scam, on Tuesday. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and later remanded to judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Courts. His bail plea is also pending before the court, which will hear it on March 10.

Kavitha had earlier announced her plan to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 10, demanding that the Union government reintroduce the Women's Reservation Bill.