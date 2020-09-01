Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn welcome daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

The singer posted picture of a pair of the baby’s socks on Instagram to announce her birth.

Singer Ed Sheeran on Tuesday took to Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn. He took to Instagram to share a picture of a pair of the baby’s socks kept on a woolen shawl. The couple has named their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The singer songwrite said that the couple is ‘over the moon’ and are ‘completely in love with her.’ He added that both Cherry and Lyra are well and healthy.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her,” the singer, songwriter, 29 wrote.

“Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x," he signed off.

The singer’s announcement comes two weeks after it was reported that the couple was expecting a child. A source told The Sun, "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key."

The source also added, "Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family."

This is Ed’s first Instagram post in over eight months. His last post was on December 24, 2019, where he had said he was taking some time off social media.

“The divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world. I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. II be off all social media until it’s time to come back,” he had said.

He also added a message to all his family, friends, and fans saying, “Thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived little more to actually have something to write about. Lots of love x.”

Ed and Cherry began dating in 2015 and got engaged in January 2018.