ED says Sukesh was running illegal business from jail, opposes his transfer plea

Sukesh had moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer for him and his wife Leena from Tihar jail, alleging threat to their lives from jail authorities, which the ED opposed.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday, June 21, made some startling revelations in the Supreme Court against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, that he allegedly indulged in money laundering, extortion, impersonation of public officials including that of those holding constitutional posts, and opposed his plea for prison transfer outside Delhi. Sukesh had filed a plea seeking his and his wife’s transfer from Tihar jail to a prison outside Delhi, alleging threat to their lives from jail staff.

A vacation bench of Justices CT Ravi Kumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would like to intervene in the plea, as it is the investigating agency that is probing the money laundering charges against the accused. Mehta said that the ED has to say something about the conduct of the petitioners. The bench agreed to list the plea on Tuesday, June 21.

In its intervention application, the ED said Chandrashekhar has repeatedly committed offences including that of money laundering during his incarceration in the jail by subverting the legal system and prison rules with the help of his knowledge of technology and his “abilities to con people”. “Sukesh Chandrashekhar has created a web through his devious mechanism. He is a master conman and with technology at his disposal, he could execute his plan to perfection,” the agency said.

The ED alleged that Sukesh and his wife Leena were running an organised crime syndicate with the aid and association of other associates, added in the syndicate from time to time. “That being inside the jail, he was threatening people to do what he wished or face consequences. The proceeds of crime were used to purchase cars, houses in Chennai, various luxury items, clothes, etc., and were utilised to open a salon for his wife, to give expensive gifts to celebrities, and to jail authorities to manage facilities in jail,” the ED said. It added that the investigation has also revealed that he had transferred funds abroad to various jurisdictions like Hong Kong and Dubai while being in prison.

The investigation of the amounts spent on the jail authorities and the money sent abroad is pending, the ED said, adding that Chandrashekhar has admitted that he used mobile-based applications for voice modulation and purchased virtual numbers.

It said that Chandrashekar had utilised proceeds generated out of criminal activities related to the scheduled offence in the acquisition of residential property in Chennai, acquisition of various high-end vehicles, investment in saloon operated by his wife and co-accused Leena Maria Paulose by the name "The Nail Artistry", providing luxury gifts to celebrities and making expenses on behalf of them, air travel by chartered flights and funds were given to jail authorities also to manage all facilities in jail.

The probe agency named several TV and Bollywood personalities with whom the conman has contacts and used to give them expensive gifts.

The probe agency said that during interrogation it was revealed that Sukesh was maintaining a personal office in Tihar Jail which was located above the office of Chandra's office. It was a well-furnished office. Some officials in police uniform saluted these ladies while entering Tihar jail and these ladies were allowed to enter Tihar jail premises without an I-card.

That in the present case Sukesh Chandrashekhar while in custody in prison impersonated Law secretary Anup Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and extorted an amount to the tune of Rs. 215 crores from the Aditi Singh (wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh) as per quantification till date on the pretext of contribution to party funds. The extorted money was collected by Deepak Ramnani, who was introduced to Sukash by Sanjay Chandra (ex-promoter of Unitech group) , it said.

The agency said that it was also revealed that one BMW car and one Innova car were maintained by Sukesh in Tihar jail premises for picking up and dropping the guests of Sukesh including these ladies at the gate of Tihar Jail.

The agency said that apparently, the BMW car belonged to Chandrashekhar and Innova car belonged to Chandra's and it was also revealed that Sukesh used to give cash and expensive gifts to these ladies (celebrities) in his office only which was located in Tihar Jail.

That in light of the above facts and circumstances, all mechanisms to plug the loopholes have been fixed in Tihar jail and strong measures have been taken against the conspiring officials, hence it would be in the interest of justice that the accused remains in Tihar Jail , it said.

It said that Chandrashekhar's petition seeking his transfer to another prison is yet another ploy to repeat the same misdemeanors in another jail facility and exploit the loopholes where the jail authorities are not familiar with his innovative methods of con-manship.

The agency said that Tihar Jail has ensured that it would thwart any future possibility of misuse of jail facilities but for any new prison to put in place similar measures of even to come to terms with the sophisticated means of con-manship by Chandrashekar will take time and transferring them to any other prison would be hazardous as he is likely to repeat the same mischief and offences from within the jail as he has done on repeat occasions in the past.