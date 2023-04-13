ED registers FEMA case against BBC India

The move by the Enforcement Directorate comes after the Income Tax (I-T) Department carried out surveys in the broadcasterâ€™s Delhi and Mumbai offices in February.

news News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday, April 12, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The case has been registered for irregularities in foreign funding.

The move by ED comes after the Income Tax (I-T) Department carried out surveys in the broadcasterâ€™s Delhi and Mumbai offices in February. The I-T survey came weeks after the BBC released a two-part documentary titled, â€œIndia: The Modi Questionâ€™, which took a look at the Gujarat riots of 2002 and the role of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the riots.

Sources in the I-T Department said they were looking at â€˜Transfer Pricingâ€™, an area of taxation, where they were checking if BBC India had sent money outside the country, for which tax had to be paid in India.

After the surveys, the Income Tax department said that it had found "several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation". It also said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate with the scale of operations" in India.

Sources have claimed the ED has lodged a case of violation of the FEMA against the BBC on the basis of the I-T survey.

Read: I-T survey on BBC tried to find Indian collaborators to Modi documentary: Sources | The News Minute

With IANS inputs