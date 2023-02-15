ED raids mobile app offices dealing in cryptocurrencies

The Enforcement Directorate said that searches were also conducted on an entity based in Chennai and related people involved in laundering of proceeds of crime in crypto assets.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, February 15, said that they recently carried out search operations in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Salem in respect of a probe relating to the misuse of app-based tokens, named HPZ and other similar applications by various entities. The case was lodged on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Kohima, Nagaland, against HPZ token and others.

Officials said that HPZ Token was an app-based token which promised users of high returns against 'investment' in mining machines for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

"The ED investigation revealed that two entities, namely Lillian Technocab Pvt. Ltd and Shigoo Technology Private Limited were involved in the operating and collecting money from investors in the name of HPZ token," an ED official said.

The official further said that they learnt during the investigation that one Bhupesh Arora with others had control over Shigoo Technology Private limited and indulged in operating unregistered gaming apps/website in this company and various other entities and was collecting money fraudulently from the gullible public in the garb of these apps/website.

"Searches were also conducted on an entity based in Chennai and related persons involved in laundering of proceeds of crime in crypto assets. During the searches, the total amount of Rs 29.5 crore was freezed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 as the same was detected and found to be lying-in various Bank accounts/DEMAT Account," the ED said.

The official said various incriminating documents and digital evidence were also found and seized during the search. With the current seizure, total freezing in this case is now Rs 86.5 crore. Further investigation in the matter is on.