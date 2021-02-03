ED files first chargesheet against Nowhera Shaikh in Ponzi scam case

The ED had booked a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Nowhera Shaikh, the Managing Director of Heera Group, and her associates.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet in the money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore Ponzi scheme against 28 people, including prime accused Nowhera Shaikh, the Managing Director of Heera Group. The financial crime carried out through the Ponzi scheme is said to have duped lakhs of investors across several states in India. The central probe agency said on Tuesday that the prosecution complaint was filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Nowhera Shaikh, the managing director of Heera group of companies, was arrested by the agency in 2019 along with few others. The same year, she was also arrested by the Telangana and Maharashtra police in the case. The ED booked a PMLA case against Nowhera Shaikh, her associates and others after studying the first information report (FIRs) against them by various state police departments.

Nowhera Shaikh has been charged by the ED for hatching a "well-planned conspiracy and luring innocent people to deposit their savings with her for-profit sharing rather than interest, which is not allowed in Islam."

"She incorporated Heera group of companies and initially paid the monthly-assured so-called profit to win the trust of the gullible victims," the ED alleged in a statement.

Later, it said, by engaging a network of marketing executives and direct selling agents working on a commission basis, Shaikh collected deposits to the tune of Rs 5,600 crore from around 1,72,000 investors across the country by making false promises of paying a high rate of returns like that of 3% per month (36% to 40% per year).

"For this fraud, she had opened around 250 accounts in various banks across the country and eight accounts were opened in UAE and Saudi Arabia," said ED.

"They diverted the depositors' amounts to their personal accounts for and amassed huge movable and immovable assets," the ED said.

Shaikh and Heera Group did "not possess" any valid permission, either under the Banking Regulation Actor from the RBI or from any other government agency such as Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for collecting deposits, the ED said.

Assets worth Rs 299.99 crore were attached by the ED in this case earlier.