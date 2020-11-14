ED Director SK Mishra's tenure extended by one year

IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra was appointed the ED chief on November 19, 2018 for a fixed term of two years.

The tenure of Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been extended by one year. The Union government extended the tenure by a year after modifying SK Mishraâ€™s appointment order, which was issued in 2018, said officials. Mishra, who is 60 years olf, is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre. He was appointed the chief of the Enforcement Directorate on November 19, 2018. The ED director's post comes with a fixed term of two years. Accordingly, his term was to end next week.

As per an order issued by the Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry, dated November 13 (Friday), the 2018 order for appointment of Mishra has been modified. "The President of India is pleased to approve the modification in the earlier order dated November 19, 2018, appointing Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra as director of enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate," it said.

It added that his appointment will be for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate is a central investigative agency that enforces two central laws â€” the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). These laws were enacted to curb money laundering, terror financing, black money and hawala or illegal financial transactions that have cross-border ramifications.

On October 27, 2018, SK Mishra was appointed as the principal special director in ED, with the additional charge of ED Director for a period of three months. On November 17 that year, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave Mishra two-year tenure. Mishra was preceded by Karnal Singh, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Union Territories cadres.

Mishra was the chief commissioner of the Income Tax department in New Delhi prior to the appointment to the Enforcement Directorate. He had also served in the Foreign Tax division of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The ED director post has the additional secretary rank in the Union government.