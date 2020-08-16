Economy will improve as new projects sanctioned: TN CM in I-Day speech

The Chief Minister said that 41 new industrial projects have been signed and through this, Rs 30,667 crore of investments are expected.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday assured the state that economic activities will soon improve and things will be back to normal. The Chief Minister, who addressed the state on the occasion of the 74th Independence day, stated that the economy will recover quickly as new investments continued to pour in during the three months of the pandemic.

Unfurling the national flag from the ramparts of Fort St George state secretariat, Palaniswami said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has been getting new industrial investments.

The Chief Minister said that 41 new industrial projects have been signed and through this, Rs 30,667 crore of investments are expected. He said that this will generate 67,212 new jobs.

Listing various COVID-19 relief measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government, EPS said the state has spent about Rs 6,650 crore towards combating the pandemic. He said that the state has about 1,29,000 beds for COVID-19 patients and necessary medical professionals were being appointed. He added that a total of Rs 7,043 crore has been sanctioned so far to aid micro, small and medium enterprises.

He also announced an increase in the monthly pension for freedom fighters by Rs 1,000 to Rs 17,000 and the family pension for freedom fighters by Rs 500 to Rs 8,500.

According to him, a total of 64,661 people from Tamil Nadu living abroad were brought back to the state under the Vande Bharat Mission and Operation Samudra Setu, both repatriation exercise by the Indian government.

He promised that the memorial for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina Beach front will soon be inaugurated.

At the occasion, EPS distributed various awards, including the Kalpana Chawla Bravery Award to three women â€” Senthamiz Selvi, Muthammal and Anandavalli â€” all from Perambalur district. The three women helped two youth from drowning in a reservoir.

The special award for rendering advice for combating COVID-19 was given to the chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Sowmya Swaminathan.