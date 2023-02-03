EC files affidavit in SC against EPS plea to upload amended AIADMK bye-laws

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy had also asked the Election Commission to recognise the candidate nominated by his faction for the upcoming bye-poll in Erode East.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the plea filed by AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), asking the ECI to upload the amended bye-laws of the party. The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu had also asked the ECI to recognise a candidate nominated by him for the upcoming Erode East bye-election. In its reply, the ECI said that it “does not monitor or regulate inner party functions or internal elections of a political party.” The reply further added that the duty of the ECI is to ensure all political parties in the country report to it about the holding of their internal elections and submit its list of candidates to them.

The ECI further informed the Supreme Court that the amended bye-laws of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were not taken on record as they are being challenged. It further added that the bye-laws were not taken on record because of the manner and process in which they were passed during a meeting that was held on July 11, 2022.

The affidavit went on to say that the dispute for the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol was not raised by the EPS faction or the O Panneerselvam (OPS) faction. The ECI also told the Supreme Court that it has to “exercise due diligence for acceptance of nomination of candidate duly authorised by the office bearer of the political party [the AIADMK].” On Monday, January 30, the Supreme Court had directed the ECI to respond to a plea submitted by EPS. The court then granted the ECI three days to submit a response and adjourned the matter to February 3.

