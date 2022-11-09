Earthquake hits Nepal, Delhi: four things to know

At least six people were killed when a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the lower Himalayan region early on Wednesday morning, November 9, leading to tremors rippling across north India and parts of Nepal and jolting people out of their sleep in scores of cities and villages. Strong tremors of the earthquake were felt in Delhi and the surrounding areas of Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, jolting people out of their sleep. Here are a few developments:

> Five people who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the district hospital in Doti, Pokharel had told PTI.

> A police post and eight houses collapsed due to the earthquake. All the six victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake.

> The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that the epicenter of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was located about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Nepal. Soon after this, the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre of Nepal recorded a 6.6-magnitude quake at 2.12 am, with its epicenter in Doti district. Mild aftershocks of these earthquakes were also felt in the Uttarakhand-Nepal region at 3.15 am (3.6 magnitude) and 6.27 am (4.3 magnitude).

> The region experienced at least two moderate earthquakes on Tuesday - one at 9.07 pm that was of 5.7 magnitude and one at 9.56 pm of 4.1 magnitude.

