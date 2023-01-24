Strong earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday, January 24. The earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand as well. There are no reports of any damage confirmed as of now. Several residents of Delhi shared visuals of objects in their homes swaying due to the impact of the tremors.
Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW— roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023
Now who felt the Delhi #earthquake ?— Kalamwalibai اکشِتا (@AkshitaNagpal) January 24, 2023
Promise i felt it was my head spinning from over-working on a #translation night & day
Earthquake in Delhi#earthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/hI2akgaqVn— Khushboo Akhtar/खुश्बू अख्तर/خوشبو اختر (@KhushbooAkhtar7) January 24, 2023
It's an earthquake again. Tremors felt are pretty scary.#Delhi#earthquake#delhincr #delhiearthquake #NoidaEarthquKe #Noida pic.twitter.com/FN3md3t7qQ— Aakash Biswas (@aami_aakash) January 24, 2023
तेज झटकों से हिला दिल्ली NCR, दिल्ली NCR में भूकंप के तेज झटके 30 सेकंड से भी ज़्यादा समय तक महसूस किए गए ।।#Delhi #DelhiNCR #EarthQuakepic.twitter.com/KAepXDPCJrpic.twitter.com/OG0PYj5BLjpic.twitter.com/5pRJgGafBy— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) January 24, 2023
