The earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR, residents share videos of objects in homes swayingRepresentative image/PTI
news Earthquake Tuesday, January 24, 2023 - 14:55
TNM Staff

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday, January 24. The earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand as well. There are no reports of any damage confirmed as of now. Several residents of Delhi shared visuals of objects in their homes swaying due to the impact of the tremors. 

This is a developing story

