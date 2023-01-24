Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, residents share visuals of objects in homes swaying

The earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale.

news Earthquake

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday, January 24. The earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand as well. There are no reports of any damage confirmed as of now. Several residents of Delhi shared visuals of objects in their homes swaying due to the impact of the tremors.

Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW — roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023

Now who felt the Delhi #earthquake ?

Promise i felt it was my head spinning from over-working on a #translation night & day — Kalamwalibai اکشِتا (@AkshitaNagpal) January 24, 2023

This is a developing story