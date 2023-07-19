Partner

Earn higher returns on special tenors with the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

In FY23, bank deposits have surged by â‚¹12 Lakh Crores, driven by fixed deposits. This data suggests that FDs have retained their popularity, and for good reason. Instruments like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit allow you to leverage your hard-earned money well. This is especially true if you opt for the special tenor.

Special tenors on the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit are among the many attractive features that make it a good choice. These tenor options have a higher interest rate for both senior and non-senior citizen profiles, leading to higher returns.

You also get numerous attractive features and benefits, making it a viable choice for everyone. Best of all, you can invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit digitally, and this makes it easier to get started.

Read on to know more about investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, interest rates offered on special tenors, and potential returns.

Special Tenors and Interest Rates of a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

With the special tenors offered by the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit , you get more flexibility while investing. The investment horizon you choose influences the interest rates you get for your investment.

For instance, the returns for a 12-month FD and a 60-month FD will not be the same because of varying timelines and rates. It is essential to note that special fixed deposit tenor options and rates vary depending on the type of FD you choose. If your priority is getting higher fixed deposit interest, investing in a cumulative FD could be the right investment strategy.

This is because you can benefit from the power of compounding and enjoy potential returns when your FD matures. The other option is to choose the non-cumulative FD type.

While the cumulative FD offers a payout at maturity, the non-cumulative mode offers payouts at regular intervals. These are monthly, annually, half-yearly, or quarterly options.

Check the tables below to get a clearer picture of the special tenors and interest rates available.

Interest Rates for Non-Senior Citizens Special tenor (in months) Interest rate % (p.a.) 15 7.45% 18 7.40% 22 7.50% 30 7.45% 33 7.75% 44 8.35% Disclaimer: The above-mentioned rates are subject to change at the discretion of the issuer.

Interest Rates for Senior Citizens Special tenor (in months) Interest rate % (p.a.) 15 7.70% 18 7.65% 22 7.75% 30 7.70% 33 8.00% 44 8.60% Disclaimer: The above-mentioned rates are subject to change at the discretion of the issuer.

These are the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit interest rates for senior and non-senior citizens. The difference in earnings is noteworthy, and these rates are among the highest in the market. Remember, the higher the rate, the better your earnings. As such, investing in the right FD scheme is crucial, especially if you have a set goal in mind. To help you compute FD returns beforehand, an ideal option is to use an FD calculator. The FD calculator is a digital tool that accurately estimates your FD returns. In addition, you get the benefit of using this tool any number of times, free of cost to help plan your investment. You can access this calculator on the official Bajaj Finance website. All you have to do is enter the following parameters: The amount you plan to invest Applicable tenor The timeline of your investment Thatâ€™s all, and you can calculate your returns within seconds. You can also tweak various parameters to arrive at the right FD plan. Checking various combinations can help you zero in on the right special tenor option, helping you generate handsome returns. Maximise Your Returns by Optimising Your Investment Strategy While checking the fixed deposit interest rates is crucial, learning how to maximise your returns is equally essential. You can choose to invest your corpus as a lump sum for a single tenor. Another option is laddering your money across different tenors to benefit from the best interest rates on offer. This strategy is particularly helpful if you have a fixed timeline in mind. FD laddering is an investment strategy wherein you spread your funds across multiple deposits. All these FDs will have varying tenors and interest rates, helping you create a ladder of different maturity dates. This offers regular liquidity and you also get to reinvest at higher rates in the future. Before making this decision, you need to evaluate your finances, understand your investment objectives, and then calculate the returns you can get with these options. Check the tables given below to get an estimate of the returns you could get on maturity. Consider an FD investment of â‚¹5 Lakhs. Earning Potential for Non-Senior Citizens Tenor (in months) Interest rate (p.a.) Total Earnings (on maturity) 36 8.05% â‚¹6,30,731 44 8.35% â‚¹6,70,928 48 8.05% â‚¹6,81,505 Disclaimer: The above-mentioned rates are subject to change at the discretion of the issuer.

Earning Potential for Senior Citizens: Tenor (in months) Interest rate (p.a.) Total earnings (on maturity) 36 8.30% â‚¹6,35,119 44 8.60% â‚¹6,76,622 48 8.30% â‚¹6,87,834 Disclaimer: The above-mentioned rates are subject to change at the discretion of the issuer. Based on these figures, it is clear that the special tenor does outperform others, even the longer tenor options. So, plan accordingly, and get the most out of your hard-earned money with Bajaj Finance. If you are investing to generate a steady income, you can always opt for a non-cumulative Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. The rates and earnings for this type of FD will be different, but you can still enjoy the benefit of enhanced returns. Before investing, check the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit eligibility and paperwork requirements. Also, pay attention to the recent tax implications on your investment, including the TDS on FD . All of these factor into your final earnings and your investing experience.

