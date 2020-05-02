Resident doctors in Karnataka ask for higher pay, threaten strike

Resident doctors, post-graduate students and house surgeons in Karnataka have started a campaign demanding an increase in pay in accordance with guidelines of the Medical Council of India.

In a statement, the doctors pointed out that residents in Karnataka get paid the lowest in the country while medical fees in the state is the highest for post-graduate and super-speciality residents ( i.e. 1.3 lakh rupees per year & 2.3 lakhs per year respectively - increased 5 fold in 2019).

They have threatened to escalate their campaign to protest in the coming days if the government does not pay heed to their demands. This drive to ask for a better pay not only comes during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic but also with the state government hiking the fees of medical courses.

In a statement, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, said, “Postgraduate residents, super speciality residents and house surgeons are the backbone of the medical colleges run by the government throughout Karnataka. These doctors have been working tirelessly day and night to give utmost possible medical care to the people of Karnataka. The residents and interns are also the frontline COVID 19 warriors. We are indeed happy to use our skills to provide the service to the people of Karnataka. “

The statement added that multiple representations in this regard were made to the Chief Minister, Minister for Medical Education, Directorate of Medical Education in the last 2 years. “Representatives from all the medical colleges have met the Government officials regarding the issue,” they said.

A doctor in Bangalore Medical College said that in the coming days they will be forced to work wearing black badges if they don’t attract the attention of authorities. “And if that does not work, we will have to think of suspending all non-emergency duties. The last hike in stipend was made way back in 2015,” the doctor said.

“In states like Delhi, postgraduate doctors are getting Rs 80,000 per month, even states like Gujarat are getting Rs 60,000 but we are getting only Rs 30,000 in the first year of service,” he added.

He further said that the medical community has been approaching the government for the past two years but there has been no response.