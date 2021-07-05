E-commerce consumers flag concerns on fake products, expired meds: Survey

Community platform LocalCircles conducted a survey on the proposed amendments to Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, and collected customer feedback.

A recent consumer survey on the proposed amendments to Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, has revealed that 81% of Indian consumers are in favour of e-commerce consumer protection rules in some form. Further, the survey by community platform LocalCircles showed that 64% of the consumers want e-commerce rules to be implemented for “all electronically sold services like app-based food delivery, home repair, OTT subscription, etc,” while 59% said they must be implemented for “e-commerce marketplaces and e-commerce inventory models”. The survey received more than 16,000 responses from consumers, with 64% of respondents being men and 36% women.

According to LocalCircles, consumers discussed how effective and an advance display of information about e-commerce services like Uber, Ola app taxis, vehicle condition, licence validity, etc. will enable them to make informed decisions. Consumers also discussed app-based hotel e-commerce services like Oyo, AirBNB, etc. and how advance information about the property, owner, incidents at locations, etc., would be useful for them.

Various marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal were also the subject of discussions on how consumers are challenged at times in reaching out to the sellers in regard to counterfeit or fake products and the need for a mechanism where access to such sellers must be enabled by the marketplaces in a seamless manner. Consumers also raised the issue of how certain sellers after selling counterfeit and poorly rated products by consumers, are able to again list the same product easily as new and sell again. Issues were also raised by consumers about many FMCG manufacturers’ platforms not listing MRP and best before dates.

Consumers also raised issues with certain e-grocery and e-pharmacy platforms not presenting products best before date or shelf life to consumers leaving the consumers many a time with spoiled or expired products. Consumers also raised the need for a seamless and efficient process for accepting returns by e-grocery platforms where the return item value may not be significant and hence leading to many consumers giving up due to a cumbersome returns process deployed by e-grocery platforms. Issues were also raised about certain e-grocery platforms not following basic packaging standards and packaging products like insecticides with other human consumption and edible products.

LocalCircles said that in the course of the next two weeks, it will be conducting extensive consumer consultations to gather detailed consumer pulse on the proposed amendments to Consumer Protection (eCommerce) Rules 2020. LocalCircles will also write to the Department of Consumer Affairs requesting a two-week extension till July 20 to submit aggregate consumer feedback on the proposed amendments. Also, it will be requesting that the department conducts an in-person or video consultation with key consumer bodies so that consumer feedback can be incorporated in the proposed amendments.