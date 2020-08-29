DySP Ganapathy death: Special court orders fresh case against Cong MLA KJ George

The development comes after the court rejected the CBI's closure report.

In a major setback for former Congress minister KJ George, the Special Court for Legislators and Parliamentarians in Bengaluru on Friday ordered that a case be registered against him for his alleged role in the death of DySP Ganapathy. The Special court also ordered cases to be registered against two IPS officers accused in the case.

Judge TN Inavally said that there is scope for investigation in DySP Ganapathy’s death case. This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted a closure report to the court in October last year, CNN News18 reported.

The court ordered that a case be registered under sections 306 (abetment of suicide with common intention) along with 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Nehal Ganapathy, son of the deceased officer, had moved the special court.

Ganapathy was working as a DySP in Mangaluru and died after taking his life on July 7, 2016 at Sree Vinayak Lodge in Madikeri. Before he took the step, Ganapathy had told local media that KJ George and two IPS officers were harassing him. The prime accused in the case was the then Home Minister KJ George, Pronab Mohanty, who was at the time the IGP Lokayukta and AM Prasad, who is now the DGP, Home Guards and Civil Defence and was then serving as ADGP Intelligence, were allegedly harassing him. He had also said that “if he dies, the three men would be responsible for it.”

In October last year, the CBI had submitted to the court in Madikeri that there was no evidence indicating that the three accused were responsible for the death of DySP Ganapathy. However, the Special Court rejected the CBI’s closure report and dismissed the petition filed by the investigating officer to close the case, TNIE reported.

After his death in 2016, upon the family’s request, the CID was tasked with probing the case. The CID had filed a closure report stating that there was no evidence against the accused to indicate that they were responsible for Ganapathy’s death. The family had subsequently moved the Supreme Court and the case was transferred to the CBI, which also gave the accused a clean chit.

The CID, which probed Ganapathy's death, had stated that distress in his professional and personal life, the suicide of a colleague DySP Kallappa Handibag on July 5, 2016, and mental health problems were reasons for Ganapathy's death. The CID had maintained that neither KJ George nor the two IPS officers maintained any contacts with Ganapathy in the days leading up to his death.