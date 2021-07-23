DVAC searches due to political vendetta, will take legal action: AIADMK

The statement came after the DVAC raided 21 premises related to former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Thursday.

AIADMK, the opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has decided to take legal action against the raids conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) at 21 properties related to former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister from AIADMK MR Vijayabhaskar on Thursday. In a statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam alleged that the raids were conducted due to political vendetta and added that the party would take legal recourse against the raids.

After a meeting with AIADMK leaders, O Panneerselvam said that the raids were aimed at creating fear among the political leadership of the opposition and added that the AIADMK is a political party that cannot be cowed down by such â€˜threats using police and other agencies'. The AIADMK leadership has also communicated to all its district secretaries, to conduct a campaign at the grassroot levels, against the â€˜vendetta politicsâ€™ being carried out by the DMK leadership and especially Chief Minister MK Stalin, a party statement said.

Panneerselvam said that the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin resorted to tactics of intimidation as they were not able to counter AIADMK politically. He said, "The DMK government should stop such acts of political vendetta. They will become a laughing stock among the people of Tamil Nadu due to such threats and politics of intimidation."

The AIADMK leadership will also be calling a virtual meeting of the party's state office bearers and district secretaries to discuss their future course of action. On Thursday, raids were carried out in 21 different locations linked to Vijayabhaskar at Chennai and Karur. The DVAC searched places including Vijayabhaskar's house at Andankoil, his dyeing unit in Karur and homes of his parents and brother at Andankoil. Media reports also said that the DVAC seized unaccounted cash, sale deed documents and transactions of companies partnered by the former minister.

