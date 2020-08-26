Duroflex launches antiviral mattress protector, claims to kill 99.9% virus

Mohanraj, J. President at Duroflex said that the antiviral mattress protector can be put on any existing mattress.

Mattresses and sleep solutions provider Duroflex has launched an antiviral mattress protector called ‘Duro Safe Mattress Protector’, which it claims is powered by Swiss technology, HeiQ Viroblock which can kill 99.99% virus and bacteria within minutes.

The Duro Safe Mattress Protector is the latest innovation from the brand and is powered by the intelligent textile technology, HeiQ Viroblock, which it claims, focuses on comfort and safety. The HeiQ Viroblock technology uses silver ions and vesicles to neutralize viruses on contact. It has been tested on over 94 viruses and found to deactivate them within minutes. Additionally, this protector is also 100% waterproof, anti-dust mite, hypoallergenic and safe for skin.

The Duro Safe Mattress Protector is available in four sizes, starting at Rs 2,099 for a single size and will be available at all Duroflex retail outlets across the country and online.

Commenting on the launch, Mathew Chandy, MD, Duroflex said, "With Duroflex Duro Safe Antiviral Mattress Protector, we have elevated the layer of protection and safety needed for our most intimate space - our bedrooms. We spend 1/3rd of our lives sleeping and today our sleep spaces have also become our workspace, leisure zone and much more. As we spend more and more time on our mattresses it is important that we keep it hygienic and protected from life threatening viruses and bacteria. Duro Safe Mattress Protector powered by Swiss HeiQ Viroblock is Duroflex’s promise to help India stay safe.”

Talking about the HeiQ Viroblock technology, Carlo Centonze, Co-Founder and CEO of HeiQ said, "HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies. At HeiQ our team of experts is involved in constant R&D to develop innovative products that are focused on comfort and safety. Our collaboration with Duroflex is very special to us as this for the first time, our Viroblock technology is being used in an intimate space, that too during a critical time like sleeping.”