Dulquer Salmaan recounts milestones with Amal Sufiya on wedding anniversary

Dulquer wrote that he did not realise how the years went by, and wrote about big milestones for the couple, from becoming parents to buying a house.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Dulquer Salmaan put up a heartfelt Instagram post to wish his wife, architect Amal Sufiya on their 11th wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 22. Dulquer wrote that he did not realise how the years went by, and wrote about big milestones for the couple, from becoming parents to growing older and buying a house. Dulquer and Amal got married in 2011, and their daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan was born in May 2017.

Sharing a few photos of the two of them together, Dulquer wrote, “Super late post! But you know todays been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram? Happy Eleven Years Am! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own.”

He further wrote: "To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us! #dQnA #elevenyearsandcounting #anniversary #latepost #parentstoaprincess #celebratingus #iasked #yousaidyes #herewearenow #wheredidthetimego."

Many celebrities conveyed their wishes in the comments to the post. “Aww happy anniversary lovelies,” wrote Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer’s co-star in Hey Sinamika. Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, “Happy anniversary you guyssss!!! Proper GOALS." Aditi Rao Hydari wished them “happiness in truckloads.” Actors Diana Penty and Mrunal Thakur, who worked with Dulquer in Salute and Sita Ramam respectively, also wished the couple on their anniversary.