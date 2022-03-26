Dug Dug is an enjoyable satire of how deities are created

The film by Ritwik Pareek was screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Going from being a dusty old vehicle to a deity of sorts that people worshipped, a pink and blue motorcycle becomes a tool of satire in Ritwik Pareekâ€™s Dug Dug. One night, it lies on the road by the side of its unfortunate owner who is killed after a surprisingly long stretch of drunken driving. Another day, it is on top of a pedestal, prayed to by scores of people in matching pink and blue attires. Soon, flags are made and slogans shouted in the name of Thakur Sa, the name of the dead owner. How, with a few unexplained appearances of the bike at the accident spot, it grows to be a worshipped entity, takes a clear dig at the way miracles are celebrated and godmen created in the country.

Music is used extensively through the film, making the rather long drunken ride of Thakur an interesting episode, and accompanying the motorcycleâ€™s quick journey to be the guarantor of prayers. Long sequences get told just by music â€“ the small poojas in the beginning, the endorsement by important swamis and politicians, the increasing crowds making offerings and asking blessings of a bike. Nothing seems exaggerated â€“ the companies forming in Thakurâ€™s name, products being made, and charity donations given. Thatâ€™s how several godmen came to be worshipped, through the years.

Ritwikâ€™s script has real life inspiration, from a Bullet that became a deity called Bullet Baba in a Rajasthan district called Ropar. A man died riding the Bullet and the bike, taken away to the police station, kept reappearing at the accident spot "on its own". In the film, like in its real life version, the main offering to the deity is alcohol, after a childhood friend of Thakur declares that that's what he best liked.

Through the film, a pink and blue balloon gets inflated symbolically, growing bigger after every new endowment on the bike. You expect it to burst any minute but it keeps growing, the real life parallel not lost on you. The sequences demonstrating every new stage tend to drag on a little. But none of the drama seems out of the limit to the unflinching audience, used to the ways in which faith is exploited. The acceptance of it all, even by the most sceptical character in the film, is only a reflection of what eventually happens in all such stories.

