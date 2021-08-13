Education

DU Admission 2021: Registration Begins for UG Programs, Check Here

Delhi University admission to UG courses started from August 2, 2021, whereas the admission process to PG courses started from July 26, 2021.

The most awaited Delhi University admission has started for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Delhi University admission to UG courses started from August 2, 2021, whereas the admission process to PG courses started from July 26, 2021. Candidates seeking admission to prestigious Delhi University can register themselves on the official website of DU by August 31, 2021 for UG courses, and by August 21, 2021 for PG courses.

It is to be noted that admission to UG courses, barring some of them, is done on the basis of a cutoff list. Cutoff list is likely to be released between Sep 8, 2021 and Sep 10, 2021. Candidates should take note of the fact that the cutoff percentage released by different colleges affiliated to DU is on the basis of their marks in the last qualifying examination, which is, 10+2.

The cutoff percentage for Delhi University Admission 2021 will be calculated on the basis of the best four subjects including some mandatory subjects. This mandatory subject will vary from course to course.

Candidates seeking admission to BMS and BBE programmes must appear for the entrance test, DU JAT 2021. The test will be held between Sept 26, 2021 and Oct 1, 2021.

Admission to PG programmes in Delhi University is done through an entrance examination, DUET. Candidates seeking admission to PG programmes have to appear for the entrance examination between Sep 26, 2021 and Oct 1, 2021. The admit cards for the same will be released 5-7 days before the exam.

When to Apply for DU Admissions 2021?

Events Dates DU UG Registration Starts August 02, 2021 DU UG Registration Deadline August 31, 2021 DU PG Registration Starts July 26, 2021 DUET/DU JAT Sep 26, 2021 - Oct 1, 2021

Delhi University Admission 2021 through DU JAT

Delhi University offers admission to the following UG courses based on the performance in the entrance exam DU JAT:

- BBE

- BMS

- Five-year Integrated course in Journalism

- BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication

- BA in Social Science

- BA in Carnatic Music (Vocal or Instrumental)

- BA in Hindustani Music: Percussion

- B.El.Ed, as well as a few other courses.

Things to remember while applying for DU Admissions 2021

- DU began accepting online applications for undergraduate admissions from August 2 and will close on August 31. On the other hand, registration for postgraduate courses, including the DUET, will begin on July 26 and close on August 21.

- This year, the whole admissions procedure, including registration and payment of admission fees, will be conducted entirely online. All trial admissions (sports + ECA) will also be done online. Similar to last year, admissions through these quotas will be solely dependent on certificates.

- Given the present pandemic situation, the institution has opted not to adjust the admissions eligibility requirements or tuition structure this year. All colleges have been instructed by the university not to bind students to fill out any further forms.

- Candidates for Post Graduate Programs will be asked to fill out only one registration form but will be charged different registration fees if they enrol in more than one program. All applicants for M.Phil./Ph.D. programs will be required to complete a single registration form.

- NTA will conduct the DUET-2021 for all Post-Graduate programs, selected undergraduate programs, and M.Phil./Ph.D programs, with dates to be announced soon.

- Cut-offs will be used to determine admission to undergraduate merit-based programs, as has been the case in previous years. To avoid over and under admissions, the admission branch is working with college principals on mechanisms for deciding cut-offs.

- Admissions to the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done using DUET beginning in the academic year 2021-22.

- UGC has directed that all undergraduate and postgraduate admissions processes be completed by September 30. The first semester's classes will begin on or before October 1. As a result, undergraduate classes in university colleges are expected to begin on October 1.

- To assist students with the online admissions process, the university plans to introduce lessons and webinars. Computer-based Help Desks in the form of Chat-Bots and emails will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to answer candidates' questions. The university website will be updated with information about the tutorials and webinars as they become available.

DU Admission 2021: Eligibility Criteria for admission

To be eligible, candidates must achieve a minimum of 45 per cent on their 12th board exam. The university compiles a merit list based on the top four subjects in the exam. The University of Delhi entrance exam lasts two hours. A total of 100 questions are posed to the candidates. Because there is negative marking in the exam, candidates should only answer when they are confident.

DU Admissions 2021: Documents Requirement

- Applicant's signature and a scanned copy of a passport-size photograph.

- Scanned copies of class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet with date of birth that has been self-attested.

- Copy of the class 12 mark sheet that has been self-attested.

- Provisional/original certificate for Class 12.

- A certificate of good moral character from the last institution you attended.

- Transfer and migration certificates from the last school/college attended.

- SC/ST/ CW/ PwD/KM Certificate, if applicable

- If applicable an OBC certificate.

- If applicable an EWS Certificate.

- If relevant, self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates.

- Students who did not take obligatory English must present a certificate stating that they have completed English as a second language up to class 10th.

- A scanned copy of the university's online registration form with the university's centralized registration number.

How to Apply for Delhi University Registration?

- Visit https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/

- Select New Registration Log-in from the drop-down menu.

- Create a user Id with all credentials like Applicantâ€™s Name, Email address, and password.

- After filling in all the details, Click Register

- After the completion of the registration process, log in to your account

- The application form will appear. Candidates are required to fill up the form with all required documents uploaded.

- Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Delhi University 2021-22 sessions for UG programmes will likely start from the first or second week of October. Candidates are required to go through all nitties and gritties of the admission process on the official website of DU to avoid any hassle while filling up the form or at the time of applying to the college after the release of the cutoff lists.

Candidates must note that they can apply for more than one college, however, they would have to cancel their admission into previous ones. In other words, if a candidate is applying for a college in the first cutoff list, then the candidate is free to apply for another college in the second or third cutoff lists. However, after the completion of the admission, candidates are required to withdraw their application form from the first college.

