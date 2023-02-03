DSPâ€™s son among four held in Chennai for running over biker and killing him

Police said that Anbarasan (28), the son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Vellore, was driving the car that caused the accident.

news Accident

By TNM Staff

Four men were arrested in Chennaiâ€™s Neelankarai on Thursday, February 2, for running over a biker and killing him. One of the arrested men is the son of a senior police officer. The deceased was identified as Madan Kumar (30) and was from Thanjavur, according to the Times of India. Police said that Anbarasan (28), the son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Vellore was driving the car that caused the accident. Reports said that the four of them were consuming alcohol and heading to Mamallapuram.

In the late hours of Thursday, Madan Kumar was returning home after closing his tea shop in Neelankarai. He was moving his two-wheeler on the side of the road when the car knocked him down. The car then went on to hit another man named Shankar (50) who sustained serious injuries. While Madan Kumar died on the spot, Shankar was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for head injuries. The car halted after it hit a pole. The local people managed to capture the driver and three of the passengers. However, one of them fled the scene.

Adyar police arrived at the accident spot and sent the body of the deceased person to the hospital for a post-mortem. ToI reported that the driver Anbarasan had accidentally dozed off while driving and lost control of the car. The friends were going on a long drive to Mamallapuram when the accident occurred.

The four, who have been detained, have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving, drunk driving, overspeeding and abetment to commit an offence. They have been remanded in judicial custody.