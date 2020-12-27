Dry run of COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra's Krishna district to be held on Dec 28 and 29

Officials said 25 dummy beneficiaries will visit five session sites in a two-hour time slot.

A Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Monday and Tuesday, officials said on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh is among the four states chosen by the Centre to carryout end to end dry run of the COVID-19 immunisation drill. Primary objective of dry run in Krishna district is to check operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in field, planning, implementation and reporting mechanism, said an official.

The dry run is to be planned at five types of session sites in the district, Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, Uppuluru primary health centre, Purna Heart institute, Penamaluru primary health centre, Prakash Nagar eUPHC. The dry run is aimed at testing the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination in the state and it will provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the actual vaccination drive.

It will be used to test preparedness for vaccinating pre-identified beneficiaries from specified groups supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application. The dry run will be used to test COVID-19 vaccination process such as planning and preparations including prerequisites for the vaccine introduction as per the operational guidelines, creation of facilities and users on CoWIN application, session site creation and mapping of sites, healthcare worker beneficiary data upload on Co-WIN, receipt of vaccines by the district and vaccine allocation using Co-WIN.

Session planning, vaccinator deployment, deployment of team members, vaccine and logistics mobilization at session site, mock drill of beneficiary vaccination and reporting and review meetings at block, districts and state and provide feedback to guide actions are the other activities planned.

At a meeting presided over by Krishna District Collector, five session sites were identified as per the guidelines. Team members for vaccination were identified and their list was uploaded in CO-WIN portal, healthcare workers beneficiaries were also identified and their list uploaded in CO-WIN. Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) committee formed as per new guidelines. It prepared list of AEFI treatment centres.

Training for team members on dry run was conducted on Saturday. Inspection of session sites (dry run) is planned on Sunday to check the logistics planned.

Dry run will be conducted on December 28 with video coverage. Report will be submitted to district task force and state task force committees. State task force will review the feedback to guide further actions. The state will provide feedback to ministry of health and family welfare.

The test link of Co-WIN (www.Uat.co-vin.in) and (www.app.uat.co-vin.in) for vaccinator(ANM) for dry run kept ready. For each of the five session sites, 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers) were identified for the dry run. These test beneficiaries will be present at the session sites for session site simulation. Instruction given that this is a dry run and any SMS generated or received is for the purpose of dry run only.

Officials said 25 dummy beneficiaries will visit session site in two-hour time slot. Vaccinating officer VO-1 will match beneficiary names from list. VO-2 will verify beneficiary using Co-WIN application. Dummy vaccination will be done by VO-2, who will also report vaccination in the Co-WIN app. VO-3 and 4 will manage crowd, IPC (Inter process Communication) messaging, support vaccinator. The dummy beneficiaries will wait for 30 minutes following vaccination while VO-2 will report 2-3 dummy AEFIs in Co-WIN application at session site.