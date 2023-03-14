Drunk TTE urinates on woman passenger, detained in Lucknow

A similar incident had occurred on an Air India flight a few months ago, when an intoxicated man allegedly urinated on the woman seated next to him.

A drunk Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) deployed on the Akal Takht Express between Amritsar and Kolkata allegedly urinated on a woman who was travelling with her husband in the train. The incident reportedly took place in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh around midnight on Sunday, March 12. The TTE has been identified as Munna Kumar of Bihar.

The woman was sleeping when the TTE allegedly urinated on her, after which she immediately woke up and raised an alarm. Her husband managed to grab the TTE. Other passengers also woke up and thrashed the official, after which they handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). He was detained by the GRP and taken into custody.

Navratna Gautam, in-charge of GRP Charbagh railway station, said that the action was taken on the complaint of passenger Rajesh, a resident of Amritsar, whose wife faced the ordeal.

A similar incident had occurred on an Air India flight a few months ago, when a man who was intoxicated allegedly urinated on the woman seated next to him. Afterwards, Shankar Mishra, an Indian working in America, was detained and imposed with a four-month ban from flying on Air India aircraft.

Another recent incident had a drunk man urinating on a passenger sitting next to him on an American Airlines trip from New York to Delhi. Following that, the traveller was arrested at the IGI Airport.