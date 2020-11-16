Drugs worth Rs 24 lakh seized in Bengaluru, three including a delivery associate held

8.3 kg ganja, 4.3 kg charas mixed in chocolates, 120 gm of mango ganja and 120 gm of Hashish oil were among the seized contraband.

news Crime

In a crackdown on banned drugs in Bengaluru, three persons, including two agents and a delivery associate, were arrested and narcotics valued at Rs 24 lakh were recovered from them, the police said on Sunday. The mastermind of the racket is still absconding.

"Two agents, Rohit Ram and Ayush Pandey, and delivery person Noor Ali were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly getting and supplying various types of narcotic drugs to unidentified high-profile customers in the city since January," Bengaluru South-East Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudheer Hegde told IANS.

The drugs recovered from Ali, who was working with the delivery services firm Dunzo till recently, are 8.3 kg ganja, 4.3 kg charas mixed in chocolates, 120 gm of mango ganja, 120gm of Hashish oil, 270gm of charas, 8 gm of brown sugar, 9gm of MDMA ecstasy or molly crystals and 100 slips of LSD.

"A team has been formed to trace the mastermind behind the drug racket who is hiding somewhere in north India, as he hired the twin agents, who hail from Jharkhand," Hegde said.

A case was registered against the accused trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"As the mastermind is still at large and investigation is under progress, we are not disclosing the identity of the customers to whom the accused were supplying the drugs across the city over the months," added Hegde.

These arrests come after on Friday the city police arrested one resident of Chikkaballapur district who used to transport marijuana hidden in his vegetable supply truck from Chilkkaballapur to Bengaluru, which is 50 km away. A senior police officer added that Shivakumarâ€™s modus operandi was to visit cities like Hyderabad, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Vizag to procure ganja from there and store it in his house in Chikkaballapur. He was arrested after he was trapped by policemen who posed as drug dealers.