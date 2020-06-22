Drug racket busted in Hyderabad: Techie among 3 held with cocaine, LSD and MDMA

Six others from Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai from whom the drugs were said to be purchased by the trio are absconding.

A drug racket has been busted with the arrest of three people, including a software professional, Excise officials said in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On specific information, two cars were intercepted and 25 grams of cocaine, 105 grams of 3,4-methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA), four blots of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 25 grams of hashish oil and 250 grams of ganja were seized, a press release said.

Six others from Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai from whom the drugs were said to be purchased by the trio are absconding, officials said.

Besides the two cars, a bike used in transporting the narcotics was impounded, they said, without disclosing the value of the banned substances seized.

The arrests were led by Assistant Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy, who said that the accused have been operating for two years and were selling cocaine for Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram and MDMA for Rs 6,500 per gram.

Investigation officials are ascertaining where the drugs originated from and whether they are linked to a common trend that has emerged, of placing orders on the dark web and collecting the delivery by post.

Earlier this week, the Air Customs Postal Intelligence in Chennai confiscated one postal parcel, sent from the Netherlands, found to contain MDMA pills worth Rs 12 lakh. The parcel was seized at the Foreign Post Office in Chennai.

The parcel was consigned to a person based in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, following which a search was carried out at his residence by a team of officers from Customs (Preventive) Kakinada.

The accused was brought to Chennai, arrested and sent to judicial custody.

With IANS and PTI inputs