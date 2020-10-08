#DropJadhav trends after CSK’s demoralising defeat to KKR

Kedar Jadhav scored 7 off 12 balls and failed to increase the scoring rate when CSK needed big runs.

Kedar Jadhav was at the receiving end of some serious flak after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday failed to chase down 167 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and lost the match by 10 runs. Twitterati was furious at Kedar Jadhav’s horrible outing with the bat that was one of the reasons which cost CSK the match. Chasing 168, Chennai seemed to be cruising at one point with the score at 99 for 1 at the end of 12 overs. However, after Rayudu’s dismissal off the first ball of the 13th over, the chase started to derail.

An unusually slow approach by Jadhav in partnership with Dhoni meant that CSK were able to score only 30 runs in the next 5 overs when they needed over 10 an over. After Dhoni went in the 17th over, Sam Curran did manage to come in and hit a few lusty blows. However, Jadhav at the other end wasn’t able to get his timing right or come up with the big shots.

With CSK needing 39 off the final 3 overs, everyone expected Jadhav to up the ante and take the fight to the opposition camp. However, the batsman simply failed to play to the situation remaining unbeaten on 7 runs after hogging the strike for 12 deliveries. During his stay at the crease, he managed to hit just one boundary and wasn’t able to rotate the strike either. Here are some of the comments Jadhav received after his sluggish knock:

“ Please leave #kedarjadhav in the hotel itself”. Wrote a disappointed CSK fan

After losing match against KKR by 10 runs #CSKVSKKR



CSK fans to Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav pic.twitter.com/DqdVKN3G9i — RahulR lunatic (@Sarcasmking_) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav played one of the worst innings in the history of IPL....!!!!#jadhav #IPL2020 #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/X70s0GnNa4 — Angry Rantman (@angry_rantman) October 7, 2020

Started here and REST IS HISTORY #Jadhav Maams pic.twitter.com/imkopSbvVj — MãÑØJ (@sachinnManoj) October 7, 2020

The cricketing fraternity was too in shock seeing Chennai lose a game they should have easily won.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his official twitter to express his thoughts on the defeat.

“This is a demoralising defeat for @ChennaiIPL. They had the game in their grasp but just can't find someone in the middle order to take control.”