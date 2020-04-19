Driver who died of heart attack tests positive for coronavirus, 14th death in Karnataka

According to Minister Suresh Kumar, the man, who had no symptoms, saw the news reports that the people he had ferried tested positive.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka reported its 14th casualty related to the novel coronavirus disease on Saturday. The patient, a 42-year-old driver based in Vijayapura district, died of cardiac arrest on April 16, Thursday, the state government officials said.

"Lab reports confirmed on April 18 that he was positive for coronavirus," PTI quoted Minister Suresh Kumar, who is in charge of briefing reporters, as saying. “He had no other symptoms. He saw in the media that the persons whom he had ferried had tested positive,” he added.

According to the Minister, the deceased, who is now Patient 374, had visited Bengaluru with two other coronavirus patients (P-306 and P-308). The minister, however, did not specify the date.

Speaking on the development, Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner YS Patil also said that the man, who had no other symptoms, had suffered a cardiac arrest after he came to know in the news that he was in contact with two infected patients.

He suggested that the trend was that only patients with comorbidities were high among the deads. He further termed the death as a “unique case”, reported The Hindu.

This was incidentally the second death reported from the district. A 69-year-old man had died on April 14. The man, who had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, was the primary contact of an infected person.

Among the other COVID-19 related fatalities, three deaths were reported from Bengaluru city and Kalaburagi district each. Chikkaballapura has also reported two deaths, while Bagalkote, Belagavi, Gadag and Tumakuru have reported one death each in the wake of the pandemic.

Till Saturday evening, Karnataka reported a total of 384 cases among which 104 patients were discharged following recovery.