Driver, patient die after ambulance falls into gorge in Tamil Naduâ€™s Valparai

The deceased persons were identified as P Kalidass (27), who was the driver, and K Sivakumar (45).

news Accident

The driver of an 108 ambulance and a patient in the ambulance were killed when the vehicle fell inside a 20-feet deep gorge near the Valparai Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu on Friday, April 21. The deceased persons were identified as P Kalidass (27), who was the driver, and K Sivakumar (45). Kalidass was from Dharmapuri while Sivakumar was a native of Upper Paralai estate in Valparai.

According to the Times of India, Sivakumar was a tea estate worker in Valparai and got injured after he fell off a wall near his house. His family members called for an ambulance after he fell down and Kalidass arrived with the vehicle. Kalidass had parked the ambulance near a slope in the vicinity of the hospital at 8:30 pm. The driver had opened the ambulance door to help Sivakumar out when the vehicle fell down the gorge. Reports said that the duo died on the spot.

In July 2016, a similar accident happened in Shimlaâ€™s Rampur district. The ambulance driver, Sunil (28) and pharmacist Ajay (30) died a few minutes before reaching their destination. The bodies were recovered one day after the accident and were sent for post-mortem. Ajay and Sunil were from the villages of Shingala and Barara, respectively.

The relatives of the deceased persons alleged that the ambulance that fell down needed repairs and the staff was being forced to work overtime. According to The Hindu, the relatives had blamed the ambulance company for the deaths of Sunil and Ajay.