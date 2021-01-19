Dr V Shanta’s demise: Condolences pour in for Adyar Cancer Institute Chairperson

Dr V Shanta passed away on Tuesday morning in Chennai.

news Death

Moments after Dr V Shanta, the Chairman of Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai passed away, condolences poured in from across the country. From political leaders to the common man, people took to social media to express their shock, sadness and memories associated with her and her legendary institution.

Dr V Shanta passed away in the early hours of Tuesday in Chennai. She was 93. She was rushed to the hospital on Monday night after she complained of chest pain. “Dr V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr V Shanta’s demise. Om Shanti,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta’s demise. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/lnZKTc5o3d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Dr V Shanta, chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute is no more. Forever in service of the poor and needy, she lived in a room within the hospital premises, with the singular mission of cancer cure. A saint, no longer among us.”

Dr. V Shanta, chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute is no more. Forever in service of the poor and needy, she lived in a room within the hospital premises, with the singular mission of cancer cure. A saint, no longer among us. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 19, 2021

K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India said that the late doctor will be missed by the cancer care and research community. “Dr V Shanta, Chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai passed away early this morning. She will be greatly missed by the cancer care and research community all over the world and the many tens of thousands of lives she has impacted,” he tweeted.

Dr. V. Shanta, Chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai passed away early this morning. She will be greatly missed by the cancer care and research community all over the world and the many tens of thousands of lives she has impacted. pic.twitter.com/dNq3iaTGvt — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) January 19, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his condolence to Dr V Shanta’s demise. He added that her final rites will be carried out with Police honours.

Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand recollected that Dr Shanta had treated his mother and said that she will be missed by many. “Really saddened to hear the passing away of one of Chennai’s most respected citizen. Dr V Shanta. Her work and dedication in cancer care has touched so many lives. She treated my mother. Her presence will be missed but I’m sure her work will be continued at the Cancer Institute,” he said.

Really saddened to hear the passing away of one of Chennai’s most respected citizen. Dr.V. Shanta. Her work and dedication in cancer care has touched so many lives. She treated my mother. Her presence will be missed but i’m sure her work will be continued at the Cancer Institute. — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 19, 2021

Several people on social media also tweeted their condolences for the legendary doctor’s death.

I remember Dr Shantha with gratitude for the selfless work she did for poor suffering from cancer. She was a beacon of hope for millions.I was privileged to take her guidance for the first ever cervical & breast cancer screening in TN districts.The Hindu https://t.co/j0KOnMjNsj January 19, 2021

Such a great loss to the medical fraternity

Dr Shanta, a legend in cancer care and who embodied compassionate care which was accessible and of quality.

She was 93. And Chairperson of the Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai https://t.co/F0kicLNb5x — Anant Bhan (@AnantBhan) January 19, 2021

Very sad to learn the demise of Dr. V. Shanta avargal, Chairperson, Chennai Adyar Cancer Institute. Great human being. Very good soul. RIP ☹️



Her efforts in developing Adyar cancer institute as one of the pioneer institutions in the country is boundless. pic.twitter.com/5qE6KhZ6Db — Barath (@barath_enum_nan) January 19, 2021