Dr Koneti Rao of Rainbow Childrenâ€™s Heart Institute gets patent for his cardiac device

The KONAR-MF (KOneti NAgeswara Rao- Multi Functional) occluder is unique in its design of incremental diameter and stretchability to prevent clamping force and shear stress.

Product Health

Ten out of 1000 babies are born with congenital heart defects (the defects by birth) every day in this world. Ventricular septal defect (VSD) - a hole between two lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart is the commonest congenital heart defect, which constitutes 25% of all congenital heart defects. Children born with VSDs present with heart failure symptoms like feeding difficulties, breathing problem and poor weight gain. Untreated children may develop complications like frequent pneumonias, pulmonary hypertension (high lung blood pressure) and infection to the heart (endocarditis). These serious complications may cause significant morbidity and mortality.

Dr. Nageswara Rao Koneti, Director â€“ Rainbow Childrenâ€™s Heart Institute, with his team, worked on this from 2009 onwards in developing the technique and the appropriate occluder for the transcatheter device closure of VSD. They first developed retrograde technique of VSD closure using a device used for a congenital heart defect called Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). The early results were presented in American college of cardiology meeting at Chicago, USA in 2012. This paper was awarded as best innovation paper from India. They started developing an occluder should be useful to close defects even in small babies (babies born smaller in size). The occluder should be delivered through small catheters, and should not produce heart block and should be useful to close other defects like fistulas, Paravalvular leaks, AP window, etc.

The KONAR-MF (KOneti NAgeswara Rao- Multi Functional) occluder is unique in its design of incremental diameter and stretchability to prevent clamping force and shear stress. It has got European EC approval in 2019. Euro-African, Korean patents were granted in 2021 and 2022. Indian patent has been granted after several critical examinations in February 2023.

The new occluder design was developed using medium profile NITINOL (nickel and titanium alloy) wire braid. The device has a narrow connector to elongate and reduce the stress on the electrical system of the heart so that heart block will not be produced. Other advantages include haemodynamic advantage, delivery screws on either side making the operator to deploy easily from both venous and arterial sides. This device will go through smaller catheters so that it can be used even in smaller babies (weight 1.5 kilogram).