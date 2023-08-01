DPDL brings premier football clubs together for national football youth tournament

The four-day event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with families, spectators, and scouts attending in large numbers.

The Double Pass Development League (DPDL), widely known as DPDL, achieved a significant milestone as it successfully organised India's first Super Cup, a national-level football tournament featuring 36 teams from different states across the country. The prestigious event was sponsored by Acer, Dash Square, ICICI Bank, Bangalore Baptist Hospital, and Kubo.

The Super Cup, a captivating showcase of football talent, encompassed three age categories: Under 12, Under 14, and Under 16. Promising young footballers from premier clubs and institutions throughout India participated, with renowned teams such as Alchemy International, JSW Bengaluru FC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs, Total Football Academy, Barça Academy, AC Milan Kerala, and Belgaum United Football Academy among the impressive lineup of contenders.

The tournament was hosted at the state-of-the-art Padukone-Dravid Centre for Excellence, featuring world-class pitches and sporting facilities, from the 27th to the 30th of July. The four-day event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with families, spectators, and scouts attending in large numbers, showcasing the DPDL Super Cup's potential as a promising platform for aspiring footballers seeking exposure and growth in India's football landscape.

After exhilarating group stage matches, the top four teams from each age group advanced to the highly anticipated semi-finals. In the Under 12 category, Alchemy International triumphed over Total Football Academy with an impressive 3-1 victory in the first semi-final, while JSW Bengaluru FC secured a 3-1 win against Soccerstar India in the second semi-final.

The Under 14 semi-finals were equally gripping, with Belgaum United Football Academy clinching a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kickstart FC, setting the stage for a thrilling final against JSW Bengaluru FC. The final saw JSW Bengaluru FC emerge victorious after a gripping encounter that witnessed a last-minute penalty save, followed by a nerve-wracking 4-2 shootout.

The Under-16 age category featured high-quality football, with Reliance Foundation Young Champs from Mumbai prevailing over Total Football Academy with a close 1-0 victory to secure a place in the final against Bangalore-based Roots Football. In another tightly contested match, Roots Football secured a 1-0 win against The Sports School, earning them a spot in the final against RFYC. The Under 12 age category saw Alchemy International clinch a convincing 2-0 victory.

The grand finale of the Super Cup, featuring Reliance Foundation Young Champs and Roots Football, proved to be an intense battle of defenses, extending into extra time. In the dying moments of extra time, RFYC scored a last-minute header from a corner, taking the lead with 1-0. However, Roots Football responded swiftly, equalizing moments later, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout. Ultimately, Roots Football emerged as the champions, securing a resounding 4-2 victory in the shootout.

The exceptional performances of the young talents were recognized and rewarded with medals, plaques, and trophies. The distinguished awards in each age category included the Dash Square Best Goalkeeper, Acer Best Defender, Kubo Innovative Player of the Tournament, ICICI Bank Top Scorer of the Tournament, and Acer Player of the Tournament. The winners were presented with a gift coupon worth ₹50,000 to purchase Acer laptops.

“We’re thrilled to have such an overwhelming response to our inaugural Super Cup, this tournament aimed to create an opportunity for young talents to connect, learn, and grow. The enthusiasm and talent displayed by the participants surpassed all our expectations. We’re hoping to have an even bigger tournament next year,” said Sarthak Dubey, founder and CEO of DPDL.