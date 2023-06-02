‘Doyen of Indian cinema’: Read Kamal Haasan’s note for Mani Ratnam on his birthday

Wishing his close collaborator, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, on his birthday, Kamal Haasan called him “a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers.”

news Cinema

On the occasion of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s 67th birthday on Friday, June 2, as greetings poured in from several eminent personalities across the country, actor Kamal Hassan too joined them in showering generous praise on the ace director. Kamal called Mani Ratnam “a doyen of Indian Cinema” and hailed him for inspiring the next generation of filmmakers.

His moving tribute read, “If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience.”

“You have constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually. From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend! #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam,” he further said.

If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who… pic.twitter.com/FoFz4pqaHh June 2, 2023

On November 6 2022, a day before Kamal Haasan’s 68th birthday, the duo announced their collaboration after 35 years. The upcoming film is to be produced jointly by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam under their respective banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will be presenting the film which is expected to be released next year.