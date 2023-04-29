Dortmund drop points at relegation threatened Bochum in Bundesliga

Front-runners Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to extend their lead atop the standings as stubborn Bochum secured a 1-1 draw in the curtain raiser of the 30th round of Bundesliga.

Front-runners Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to extend their lead atop the standings as stubborn Bochum secured a 1-1 draw in the curtain raiser of the 30th round of Bundesliga. The hosts caught a fairy tale start on home soil as Anthony Losilla unleashed a hammer from 17 meters into the top left corner to break the deadlock with only five minutes played, reports Xinhua. Dortmund remained unimpressed and restored parity two minutes later when Sebastien Haller squared the ball into the path of Karim Adeyemi, who beat Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann from close range.

Bochum remained on the front foot as Takuma Asano tested Dortmund custodian Gregor Kobel with all time and space in the 12th minute. Both sides continued to exchange attacks as Jude Bellingham forced Riemann into action inside the box in the 26th minute before Asano's shot from a promising position got blocked for a corner nine minutes later.

The BVB increased the pressure after the restart, but they couldn't overcome Riemann, who defused the dangerous shot from Youssoufa Moukoko in the 75th minute before neutralizing Bellingham's well-placed shot with a diving save two minutes later. The visitors thought they had eventually taken the lead, but Mats Hummels' header was ruled offside in the 90th minute. Dortmund kept it bowling but couldn't snatch a win as Bochum's defense stood firm and wrapped up a vital point in the relegation battle.

"The draw is extremely bitter for us. It was an intense see-saw encounter with chances at both ends of the pitch. We created a lot of chances, but we were unlucky today," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. "The first half may have been entertaining for the spectators but for me as a coach, it was a nightmare. The second half was a battle for us. It is hard to keep a quality team like Dortmund at bay, but my boys did well. It is a lucky but important stalemate for us," said Bochum coach Thomas Letsch.