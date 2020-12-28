â€˜Doors damaged, instruments shiftedâ€™: Ilaiyaraaja refuses to visit Prasad Studio room

The Madras High Court had permitted Ilaiyaraaja to visit the studio for one day and take away his belongings.

Music director Ilaiyaraaja did not appear at Prasad Studio in Saligramam on Monday to meditate for one last time and remove his belongings from his room at the studioâ€™s premises, despite a court order. The music directorâ€™s advocate said that he was disappointed that the studioâ€™s doors were damaged and his belongings had been moved to a godown by the owners.

Ilaiyaraaja filed a complaint against the proprietor of Prasad Studio after he was denied access to the studio citing renovation works in 2019. On Monday, advocate Saravanan who visited Prasad Studio on behalf of Ilaiyaraaja said that the doors of the room had been damaged. "It is shocking to see Prasad Studio since the room allotted to Ilaiyaraaja does not exist anymore. The music director has the keys for the room but the doors are damaged and the musical instruments present in the studio have been shifted to a godown," he said.

"I told him about the incident and he is greatly upset with the event. We are undertaking works to check the instruments," he added. The advocate added, "Ilaiyaraaja wanted to see his instruments in this room for one last time but if the room itself is not there, then what is the point of visiting the studio, as his sorrow will increase."

Saravanan said, "We will take the next course of action after having a word with Ilaiyaraaja."

Ilaiyaraaja has been composing music from Prasad Studio recording room 1 (known as Ilaiyaraaja Recording Theatre) for the past 35 years based on a verbal understanding with the founder LV Prasad. The music composer also had his valuable handwritten notes, awards and many accolades at the place. He has alleged that Prasadâ€™s heirs wanted to evict him and therefore, locked the studio and denied him access.

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court permitted the music director to meditate at Prasad Studio for one day, on the condition that he would withdraw the complaints filed against the proprietor of Prasad Studio for denying access to his room in 2019.

The court directed Ilaiyaraajaâ€™s team to move his things while he meditated in his room. The court also permitted only three members to be present while Ilaiyaraaja visited the premises, which included one PA and two music assistants along with a commissioner. The music director was allotted time till 4 pm to visit the premises.