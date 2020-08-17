Doomsday predictions over menstrual leave: Why we must reimagine workspaces

Normalising women's needs is not anti-feminist. Pretending that they don't exist is.

news Opinion

If tomorrow was the first day when the world would go to work; if we didn't already have existing work policies but were framing them from scratch for the very first time; would we do it any differently? For instance, would corporate working parents still prefer a work day that ends at 7 pm while the school day ends at 3 pm? Would there be no paternity leave in place? Would we have six day work weeks, considering what we know about mental health now? Would we still expect the unorganised work sector to work inhuman hours and deny them basic human rights? Would we still have an unorganised sector? Would our office buildings be hostile for people with disabilities to navigate?

It's necessary for us to exercise our imagination to understand that the structures we have built are not necessarily the best, and that they can be changed.

Zomato recently announced menstrual leave for its employees, setting off the debate on whether such a policy was necessary or not. After a senior journalist tweeted that the policy would 'ghettoize' women at the workplace, many people of all genders have been sharing their view on the subject. Is menstrual leave 'special treatment' of women employees or is it just a policy to make the workplace more inclusive, taking into consideration the needs of all its employees?

A new policy, when it appears to be 'favouring' a certain group at the workplace, granting them privileges that others who are of the same status at work don't have, can understandably lead to resentment. But workplaces must also ask if these are indeed 'privileges' or needs that have to be met to ensure a fulfilling and productive work life for its employees.

For instance, even though India's Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 grants 26 weeks of paid leave for new mothers, only 1% of women are able to access it. This is because 84% of women in India work in the unorganised sector or in companies which have fewer than 10 employees (the Act applies only to women who work in organisations which have more than 10).

Many a time, women employees are asked intrusive questions about their marriage and pregnancy plans so employers can avoid hiring someone who is likely to go on paid maternity leave. This is discriminatory but commonly practised. It's not limited to developing nations either.

Although the family is considered to be the fundamental unit of society, it is women who are expected to bear the financial cost of it. And because our workplaces have essentially been structured for men, accommodating the needs of women is seen as 'special treatment'. In India, in fact, the unemployment rate of women is more than double that of men with similar qualifications. Our workforce and consequently our workplace, is male. Women are expected to fit into a mould designed for men and not complain if they are to appear 'professional'. In other words, women must pretend they are men to be treated on par.

But why speak about maternity leave when the subject under discussion is menstrual leave? Because the debate on the former is much older; we have data and arguments based on the data. We have laws on the subject. And no feminist (as it's happening with menstrual leave) would argue against maternity leave or call it 'biological determinism'.

Just as maternity leave is an acknowledgment of the fact that women bear babies and this fact must not keep them out of the workforce, menstrual leave is an acknowledgment of the fact that many women suffer from pain and intense discomfort on a monthly basis due to their periods and may require time off.

This cannot be the same as sick leave which is offered to all employees because it would mean that menstruating individuals cannot afford to fall sick as many times as their male colleagues in a year because they have already exhausted their leave over a highly stigmatised biological process over which they have no control.

It's not as if companies who are offering menstrual leave are doing it on a whim or to appear 'woke'. Zomato, which has decided to offer 10 days of paid menstrual leave a year to its menstruating employees (including trans persons), for instance, did so only after conducting a survey of 4,000 employees.

Ten days of paid menstrual leave a year is not even one day of such leave per month, and yet, such an announcement has led to doomsday predictions about 'misuse' and women being sidelined at the workplace because of it. It's not as if workspaces hire women as a favour or charity. They hire women because of their skills and abilities, just as they hire other employees. It is in the interest of a company, too, that it does not lose a skilled employee because the workspace is not friendly enough to her needs.

Yes, work is important; productivity is important. But not at the cost of an employee's wellbeing. Let's remember that labour laws came into existence to protect the welfare of employees. If we didn't have laws about fixed work hours, minimum wage, sexual harassment at the workplace, compensation for workplace accidents etc., many of these rights that we take for granted would not have existed and would have been left to the benevolence of employers. And more importantly, let's remember that these laws did not just happen organically, they were fought for.

Normalising women's needs is not anti-feminist. Pretending that they don't exist is. The first wave of feminists did position equality as sameness. The idea that whatever men can do, women can do too and do it better. Now, however, feminists are asking why it must be so, and are looking to dismantle and rebuild traditionally male power structures to make these spaces more inclusive. This doesn't mean that women somehow do less work, it only means that they work in a space that does not sideline their needs. In other words, don't force someone to fit a mould, change the mould if that's what is required.