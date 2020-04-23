Don't want to revisit old controversies: Kerala CM Pinarayi on Sprinklr row

On Thursday, 10 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala.

For the second day in a row, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was subjected to questions from journalists regarding allegations that data of persons under observation for COVID-19 were being leaked by the government. For the last few weeks, multiple MLAs from the opposition have alleged that the American Company Sprinklr whose software was being used by the Kerala government to track details of patients being observed, was being misused.

However Pinarayi has refused to answer queries regarding the issue, stating that he will have to revisit older allegations dug up by the opposition which, upon investigating, proved to be false.

“You all must ask these questions to those who have come up with the allegations. There have been allegations regarding my family running a company abroad in the name of my wife. When my children were growing up, there were allegations that I was wielding my clout to get them college admissions. It is not that I have forgotten these stories. I do not want to revisit older controversies,” Pinarayi said at the press meet on Thursday.

The Sprinklr data breach controversy was first raised by state Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who alleged that the company had access to private data of people under observation in Kerala, as the government was using its software to monitor the people.

Allegations of Pinarayi’s daughter being involved in the scam have also cropped up in the meantime. However, the Chief Minister refused to entertain the questions and instead, asked journalists to focus on concerns related to the virus and the lockdown.

On Thursday, 10 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the state taking the total number of cases to 447. While four cases were reported from Idukki, two each were reported from Kozhikode and Kottayam and 1 each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. With new cases coming up in districts that were free of the virus, the Chief Minister said that all districts barring the red zone districts of Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Malappuram will now come under the orange zone.

Kottayam and Idukki was initially put under green zone with considerable lockdown relaxations as the districts had been free of cases until Wednesday.

“In the orange zone areas, individual wards, divisions or panchayats which have been identified as hotspots will be sealed off. The district administration will be in charge of marking out hotspot areas within their limits,” Pinarayi added.

Among the positive patients, four of them had traveled outside Kerala, two of them had returned from abroad and four of them had contracted the virus through contact.

However, conveying some good news, Pinarayi added that eight people had recovered from the virus as on Thursday.

With rise in cases, border districts sealed off

The Chief Minister also added that nobody would be allowed to cross over to other states or vice versa in districts bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Essential travel including medical emergencies will need to collect an emergency pass from the district collector to be allowed to cross over into the state.

The clarification comes after several patients in Kanyakumari district have been stopped by the Kerala police at Thiruvananthapuram border and asked to return to Tamil Nadu. Scores of these patients depended on Thiruvananthapuram for essential medical facilities and emergency treatment such as dialysis, heart and kidney surgeries etc.

All Tablighi Jamaat attendees traced and tested

The CM also added that all those from Kerala who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi have been traced and tested for COVID-19. The Markaz conference became the single largest cluster in the country with several attendees testing positive in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states.

Mortal remains of NRI Malayalis will be allowed into state

Pinarayi also highlighted that the lockdown would not affect mortal remains of deceased NRI Malayali persons being flown into the state for funerals and last rites.

“There were some issues earlier with a few of the bodies being sent back to the respective countries. This will be resolved and there will be no issues with transport bodies of deceased NRI persons henceforth,” CM added.

Bodies of NRI persons apart from those who passed away from COVID-19 are allowed to be flown into the country for last rites and cremation. With regards to persons who died due to COVID-19, the burial will be conducted as per guidelines issued by the respective country.