Don't have brides as models in ads, Kerala Governor urges jewellery firms

Kerala recently witnessed multiple dowry related deaths of women and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been raising awareness.

news Dowry

Stressing his strong anti-dowry position, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday asked jewellery firms not to make brides decked up in gold as their models in advertisements. Addressing the media on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony, the Governor said, "It's not nice to keep brides as models by the jewellery firms. I request them not to do that as it sends the wrong message. For that, they can use any other women." Presenting degrees to students at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies at the seventh convocation held in Kochi, Khan also sought a declaration from the students that they would not give or take dowry. This was the first time such a declaration was given by the students on a recommendation which the Governor himself had mooted at a meeting with Vice Chancellors in the state.

In his convocation address, Khan showered praises on the young graduates on their decision to say "no" to dowry. In July, Kerala Governor had said that college students must sign a bond while seeking admission that they will not accept or give dowry. "By signing the affirmation against dowry, you stand out as leaders of the campaign against a nefarious practice that robs young men and women of their sense of honour and self-respect," he said.

Khan had, last month, undertaken a day-long fast and later joined the leaders of various Gandhian organisations who organised the protest against the evils of taking and giving dowry. Kerala recently witnessed deaths of multiple women who were victims of dowry harassment. The alleged death by suicide of Kollam native Ayurveda student Vismaya in June had hit headlines, after the atrocities she had been facing at her in-laws surfaced following her death. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had also visited Vismaya's family before he held fasting to raise awareness against dowry.

After paying tributes, Khan had told the media that NGOs and volunteers should step up the awareness drive in a campaign against dowry and promised that he is ready to work as a volunteer. "Dowry is an evil and as far as laws are concerned, they are very strong and the need is to create a general and social awareness against it," the Governor had said.

Read: Once confined to some communities, dowry is now all pervasive in Kerala