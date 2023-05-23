'Don't disturb me', says Shivakumar on row over full term for Siddaramaiah

When asked about power-sharing between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had remarked that power was being given to the people of Karnataka.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Monday, May 22, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete the five-year tenure. "There are no talks about power-sharing and Siddaramaiah will remain the CM for the full term," he stated, stirring a controversy.

After his statements triggered speculation in the political corridors, Patil, on Tuesday, maintained that he had not made any personal comments over the issue. "I have reiterated what senior leaders announced in the press conference," he said.

When asked about this, Shivakumar on Tuesday, curtly asked the media to not disturb him. “I won't react to anyone's statements. Let them say whatever they want. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, and General Secretary, Chief Minister are there,” he said, responding to Patil's statements.

There was a cold war between Patil and Shivakumar when the former was inducted in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet in 2013 while Shivakumar was kept out. Patil is considered to be the blue-eyed boy of Siddaramaiah. Patil and Siddaramaiah made a failed attempt to create a separate religion category for Lingayats in the 2018 Assembly elections. Shivakumar had then tendered an unconditional apology to Lingayats repeatedly, much to the chagrin of Patil.

Patil had questioned Shivakumar on this and had raised questions on his right to seek apology. Patil further attacked Shivakumar, accusing him of destroying Congress in south Karnataka. He had also called Shivakumar tainted and maintained that in the 2018 elections this could also have worked against the Congress party.

In the latest episode, Shivakumar has not reacted to Patil’s statements. However, sources said that he is preparing a parallel Lingayat leadership against Patil. Various Lingayat groups have already objected to preference being given to Patil, who represents a small sub-caste, over sub-castes with larger populations.

Priyank Kharge, a cabinet minister, said that the statements on power-sharing by Patil were irrelevant. "No one knows the details of the discussion between them. It is known only to CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and KC Venugopal," he said, adding that the legislature party meeting did not discuss power-sharing. "I don't know what information MB Patil has. I can tell what I know," Priyank said.