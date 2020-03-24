Don't cancel train tickets, you will get refund automatically: IRCTC tells passengers

The Indian Railways has cancelled all trains till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The IRCTC has asked people not to cancel the tickets they have booked online for those trains that have been cancelled and assured them that they will get a full refund automatically.

Earlier, the railways had extended to three months the time to cancel counter tickets till June 21.

The railway subsidiary, IRCTC, said in a statement that doubts have been raised regarding cancellation of e-tickets subsequent to the halting of railway passenger trains.

"No cancellation required on the part of the user. If the user cancels his ticket, there are chances he may get less refund. Hence, passengers are advised not to cancel e-tickets on their own for those trains which have been cancelled by railways, it said.

"Refund amount will be credited to the user account used for booking of e-tickets automatically. No charges are deducted by the railways in case of train cancellation," the statement added.

The railways on Sunday announced the suspension of all its 13,523 passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the said period amid concerns that coronavirus-infected passengers were spreading the virus further. The suspensions also include all suburban train services.

The railways reported three incidents last week, where people asked to remain in quarantine were found travelling on trains. Of those detected in the three instances, 12 tested positive for COVID-19.

The railways had already trimmed down its services by cancelling a majority of trains. However, it had allowed all trains that had already started the journey to continue.